Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 4.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 4.25 cents at $4.62 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 0.75 cent at $6.06 a bushel. May. oats was down 0.5 cent at $3.42 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 12.5 cents at $11.60 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 3.23 cents at $2.39 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 7.45 cents at $3.62 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.25 cent at $.91 a pound.

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