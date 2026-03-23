Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.65 a bushel. May. wheat gained 1.25 cents at $5.96 a bushel. May. oats was down 4 cents at $3.54 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 1.25 cents at $11.60 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.5 cent at $2.35 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.8 cent at $3.59 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.17 cent at $.91 a pound.

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