Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 2.75 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 37 cents at $6.35 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 3.25 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 0.5 cent at $11.80 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.2 cents at $2.31 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 2.2 cents at $3.53 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.77 cent at $.96 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.