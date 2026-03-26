Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.67 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 1.75 cents at $6.00 a bushel. May. oats gained 2.75 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 1.25 cents at $11.73 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 1.12 cents at $2.33 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.1 cent at $.91 a pound.

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