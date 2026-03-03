Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.33 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 5 cents at $5.79 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 8.25 cents at $3.19 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 3 cents at $11.53 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 2.1 cents at $2.31 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 2.57 cents at $3.55 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.96 a pound.

