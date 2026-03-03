Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 1.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 1.25 cents at $4.34 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 8 cents at $5.71 a bushel. Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.25 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 3.75 cents at $11.57 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 3.3 cents at $2.34 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 2.4 cents at $3.57 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.2 cent at $.96 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.