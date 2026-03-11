Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 1.5 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 3 cents at $5.88 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 13.75 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 15.5 cents at $12.03 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.78 cent at $2.32 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 1.35 cents at $3.52 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.28 cent at $.96 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.