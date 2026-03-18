Gold Resource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $51.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.5 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $99.8 million.

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