Global Indemnity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.5 million…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $116.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.3 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $450.1 million.

