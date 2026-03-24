GameStop: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Tuesday reported profit of $127.9 million in its…

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Tuesday reported profit of $127.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $418.4 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.

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