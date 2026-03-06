GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 62, Hopewell 49 NCSAA Tournament= Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 46, Calvary Temple 26 VHSL State Tournament=…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 62, Hopewell 49

NCSAA Tournament=

Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 46, Calvary Temple 26

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 6=

Semifinal=

Manchester 57, West Potomac 46

Osbourn Park 65, Oakton 44

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Menchville 88, Glen Allen 37

Princess Anne 57, William Fleming 43

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Skyline 59, Spotswood 54

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Clarke County 60, Strasburg 44

Union 57, Ridgeview 56

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Galax 61, George Wythe 37

Luray 54, Essex 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.