GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 62, Hopewell 49
NCSAA Tournament=
Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 46, Calvary Temple 26
VHSL State Tournament=
Class 6=
Semifinal=
Manchester 57, West Potomac 46
Osbourn Park 65, Oakton 44
Class 5=
Semifinal=
Menchville 88, Glen Allen 37
Princess Anne 57, William Fleming 43
Class 3=
Semifinal=
Skyline 59, Spotswood 54
Class 2=
Semifinal=
Clarke County 60, Strasburg 44
Union 57, Ridgeview 56
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Galax 61, George Wythe 37
Luray 54, Essex 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.