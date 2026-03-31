Fortress Biotech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Tuesday reported a…

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bay Harbor Island, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.8 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $63.3 million.

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