Formula Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported net income…

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported net income of $554.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $35.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 27 cents per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $708.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $606.5 million, or $38.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.63 billion.

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