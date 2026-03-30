Fathom Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Monday reported a loss of $6.7 million…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Monday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $90.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.3 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $420.5 million.

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