FalconStor Software: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The software-defined storage company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.4 million.

