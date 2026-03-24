Energy Focus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — SOLON, Ohio (AP) — Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $356,000 in…

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — SOLON, Ohio (AP) — Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $356,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Solon, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The energy-efficient lighting systems designer posted revenue of $975,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.6 million.

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