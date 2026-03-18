DLocal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Wednesday reported net income of $55.5 million in…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Wednesday reported net income of $55.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $337.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $196.8 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

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