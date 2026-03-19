Destination XL: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.6…

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $112.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.9 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $435 million.

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