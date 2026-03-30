Dawson Geophysical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Monday reported earnings of $569,000 in its…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Monday reported earnings of $569,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The provider of onshore seismic data services for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $27 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.9 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $75.6 million.

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