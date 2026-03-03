Crexendo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.1 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $68.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXDO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.