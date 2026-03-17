Costco Gas Prices vs. Local Stations: How Much Can You Save in 2026?

As gas prices continue to climb, drivers who are more selective about where they fill up can save a meaningful…

As gas prices continue to climb, drivers who are more selective about where they fill up can save a meaningful amount over time. In many areas, Costco gas stations are among the most affordable options.

Learn how much you can save at Costco, how to compare prices with other local and warehouse store options, and other factors to consider to help you save.

[Read: Costco vs. Sam’s Club: Which Membership Is Worth It in 2026?]

Why Costco’s Gas Is Cheaper

“Costco offers many savings opportunities, including at their pump with up to 30 cents cheaper fuel compared to other gas stations,” Andrea Woroch, a budgeting and shopping expert, wrote in an email. According to reports, Costco has been known to maintain lower gas prices even when national averages rise.

Its fee-based membership model and high gas volume enable the warehouse store to keep prices lower.

According to Costco’s year-end report for 2025, the retailer operated 747 gas stations, with gas representing approximately 10% of its total net sales. The company also notes that these ancillary services help drive more frequent shopping at its warehouses.

[Read: How to Avoid Sticker Shock at the Gas Pump: 6 Essential Tips From U.S. News’ Senior Car Expert]

What Does Costco Gas Cost?

Gas prices at Costco, like those at other stations, vary by region. However, drivers can often save around 10 to 30 cents per gallon compared with nearby stations, with larger discounts possible in some markets depending on local conditions and competition.

For a vehicle with a 14-gallon tank, that works out to roughly $1.40 to $5.60 in savings per fill-up, depending on the price gap. Those savings can add up even more for households with larger vehicles, multiple cars or frequent driving.

For example, a 20-gallon SUV that fills up twice a week could save more than $800 per year at a 40-cent-per-gallon discount — though actual savings will vary based on local prices and driving habits.

[Crude Oil vs. Gasoline Prices: How They Differ and What Rising Prices Mean for Your Wallet]

Is It Worth Getting a Costco Membership to Save on Gas?

When considering if a membership to Costco is worth it, the gas savings alone can often offset the fee, Woroch wrote.

Here’s some math: Costco’s Gold Star membership costs $65 per year. Let’s say you can save 30 cents per gallon by choosing Costco over your local station. That would be $3.60 in savings per fill-up for a 12-gallon vehicle. After just 18 fill-ups, you’ve covered the membership fee — before even setting foot in the store.

Membership Cost Estimated savings per gallon Savings per fill-up on 12-gallon vehicle Break-even point $65 for Costco’s Gold Star 30 cents $3.60 18 visits

Bonus tip: If you get the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi and use it to pay for gas at Costco stations, you’ll also earn 5% back.

It’s important to consider the location and distance of your nearest Costco when deciding whether it’s worth it, according to Woroch. “If the warehouse is a further distance or one that isn’t along your typical route to work or kids’ activities, it may feel out of the way,” she wrote.

In that case, it may make more sense to choose a closer gas station with only a small price difference, rather than driving farther and spending more on gas and time. “I like using the GasBuddy app for this to see the prices in my vicinity to determine where I could fuel up for less,” Woroch wrote.

[Read: Best Gas Apps That Will Save You Money at the Pump]

Other Places to Find Cheaper Gas

While Costco fuel prices are generally competitive, they’re not the only game in town.

“Gas prices within most cities vary from 13 to 33 cents per gallon for regular grade fuel,” wrote Thomas Weinandy, principal research economist at Upside, an app that provides cash back on gas and other purchases. He also pointed out that those figures come from a March 2026 Upside analysis of price dispersion across U.S. cities.

For example, some other club memberships also offer discounted fuel at their participating locations, including:

— Sam’s Club: Lower-than-average gas prices are typical. For example, at the time of publication, the Edison, New Jersey, location was offering gas at $3.38 per gallon.

— BJ’s Wholesale Club: Along with lower average prices, club members may find promotions offering discounts of up to 30 cents per gallon for eligible in-store purchases.

— Walmart+: An added perk of this membership is that you get 10 cents off per gallon at thousands of gas stations, including Exxon, Mobil and Murphy locations.

You may also find that independently run gas stations offer competitive pricing. “Drivers who take a few minutes to compare nearby stations can save meaningful amounts of money over longer periods of time,” Weinandy wrote.

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Costco Gas Prices vs. Local Stations: How Much Can You Save in 2026? originally appeared on usnews.com