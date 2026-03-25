COSCIENS Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCIF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCIF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.4 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.5 million.

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