Core & Main: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $70 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $70 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The distributor of water and fire protection products posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $441 million, or $2.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.65 billion.

Core & Main expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.8 billion to $7.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.