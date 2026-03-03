Civeo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $161.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.1 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $638.8 million.

Civeo expects full-year revenue in the range of $650 million to $700 million.

