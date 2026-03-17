Citi Trends: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.4 million in…

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 85 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $230.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.2 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $820 million.

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