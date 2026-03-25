Cintas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $502.5 million. On a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $502.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.24.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.82 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.86 to $4.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.21 billion to $11.24 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTAS

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