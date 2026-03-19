Cato: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.9 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $151.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.9 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $653.8 million.

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