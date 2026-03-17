Capital One Is Now Issuing Credit Cards on the Discover Network

Capital One completed its takeover of Discover in May 2025, and there have been few changes up until now. However,…

Capital One completed its takeover of Discover in May 2025, and there have been few changes up until now. However, some debit cards have switched to the Discover network, and Capital One recently started issuing new credit cards with the Discover logo instead of Visa or Mastercard. Here’s everything you need to know about these changes.

[SEE: Best Capital One Credit Cards]

Debit Card Conversion Hiccups

According to Capital One, eligible debit and ATM cardholders have received new debit and ATM cards that now run on Capital One’s Discover and Pulse Networks. Customers will still have the same account and routing numbers.

Reports show some customers have encountered issues with acceptance at businesses that don’t accept Discover, and some have also had problems with monthly subscriptions. While Discover is accepted at 99% of the places that take credit cards nationwide, it doesn’t have the same reach as Visa or Mastercard internationally.

New Capital One Credit Cards Issued as Discover

Previously, Capital One issued credit cards as both Visa and Mastercard. But recent reports indicate customers have begun receiving Capital One credit cards bearing the Discover logo.

A Capital One spokesperson says, “Capital One and Discover both have a track record of bringing customers best-in-class products and experiences. Together, we are continuing to do so, serving customers with humanity and driving innovation.”

A review of the Capital One benefit guides shows the following credit cards are the first to start being issued on the Discover network:

— Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Its premium Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card will remain on the current network for now.

[READ: Best Discover Credit Cards]

Will Cardholders Lose Out on Benefits?

With the conversion to Discover, cardholder benefits will change. However, Capital One is rolling out a suite of benefits to remain competitive with Visa and Mastercard networks, such as:

— Lost or delayed baggage reimbursement

— Concierge service

— Damage waiver for rental cars

— Extended warranty coverage

— Purchase security

— Price protection

Are Current Capital One Credit Cards Affected?

At this time, all current Capital One credit cards will remain on their existing payment networks and continue to receive all of the benefits that Visa and Mastercard offer. Capital One says cardholders will be notified before any changes impact their accounts.

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Capital One Is Now Issuing Credit Cards on the Discover Network originally appeared on usnews.com