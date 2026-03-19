Canadian Solar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $86.3 million…

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $86.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kitchener, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of $1.66.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $104.1 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $900 million to $1.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSIQ

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