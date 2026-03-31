Cadiz: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The renewable resource company posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.2 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16.3 million.

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