Cadiz: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fourth quarter.
The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.
The renewable resource company posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.2 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16.3 million.
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