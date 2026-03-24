Cadeler: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COPENHAGEN V, Denmark (AP) — COPENHAGEN V, Denmark (AP) — Cadeler A/S (CDLR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $55.7 million…

COPENHAGEN V, Denmark (AP) — COPENHAGEN V, Denmark (AP) — Cadeler A/S (CDLR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $55.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Copenhagen V, Denmark-based company said it had profit of 65 cents.

The offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor posted revenue of $195.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $316.9 million, or $3.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $701.7 million.

Cadeler expects full-year revenue in the range of $983.7 million to $1.1 billion.

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