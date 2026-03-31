BRC Group Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (RILY) on Tuesday reported net income of $86.8…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (RILY) on Tuesday reported net income of $86.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $2.77 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $278.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $307.4 million, or $9.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $967.6 million.

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