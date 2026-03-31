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BRC Group Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 31, 2026, 4:26 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (RILY) on Tuesday reported net income of $86.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $2.77 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $278.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $307.4 million, or $9.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $967.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RILY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RILY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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