Black Diamond: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Monday reported a loss of $15.1…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Monday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported net income of $22.4 million, or 39 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.18. A year ago, they were trading at $1.72.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDTX

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