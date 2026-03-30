Big Rock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Monday reported a loss of $763,000…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Monday reported a loss of $763,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $665,000, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $35.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at 59 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 78 cents.

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