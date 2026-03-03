B&G Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $539.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $43.3 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.83 billion.

B&G Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 55 cents to 65 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.66 billion to $1.7 billion.

B&G Foods shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.05, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.

