Best Places to Transfer Your Chase Ultimate Rewards

The Chase Ultimate Rewards earned on your Chase credit cards can be redeemed in multiple ways — for statement credits,…

The Chase Ultimate Rewards earned on your Chase credit cards can be redeemed in multiple ways — for statement credits, gift cards or through Chase’s travel portal. However, one of the most valuable options is to transfer points to one of Chase’s 14 travel partners.

This guide will walk you through all of Chase’s travel partners, explain how to transfer points and offer tips on how to maximize the value of those transfers.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

How to Earn Chase Ultimate Rewards Points

One of the easiest ways to earn Chase points is by making an eligible purchase with a Chase credit card. But there are also other ways to earn, including:

— Referring friends with the Chase Refer-a-Friend program

— Using the Chase shopping portal, which offers extra points

— Meeting the spending requirement on a sign-up bonus

You can earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points on a number of credit cards, but you can only transfer points to eligible Chase travel partners with four credit cards:

— Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

— Chase Sapphire Reserve®

— Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

— Sapphire Reserve for Business? Credit Card

Do Chase Ultimate Rewards Points Expire?

No, Chase points don’t expire as long as your account stays active and in good standing.

Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Partners: The Full List

Chase has one of the strongest transfer partner rosters on the market, featuring 10 airlines and now four hotel loyalty programs with the latest addition of Wyndham Rewards.

Chase Airline Transfer Partner Related Alliance Aer Lingus AerClub N/A Air Canada Aeroplan Star Alliance Air France-KLM Flying Blue SkyTeam Alliance British Airways Club Oneworld Alliance Iberia Plus Oneworld Alliance JetBlue TrueBlue N/A Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Star Alliance Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards N/A United Airlines MileagePlus Star Alliance Virgin Atlantic Flying Club SkyTeam Alliance

The best Chase airline transfer partner will largely depend on your travel habits and home airport. For example, do you mostly travel within the U.S. or abroad? Do you fly JetBlue or Southwest? What about first class versus economy? Answering these questions can help narrow down which airline partner is best for you.

Chase Hotel Transfer Partner Number of Properties in the U.S. IHG One Rewards Roughly 4,000 Marriott Bonvoy Over 6,000 World of Hyatt Roughly 900 Wyndham Rewards Roughly 6,000

Since there are only four hotel transfer partners, narrowing down the best one is a little easier. This is because World of Hyatt and Wyndham both still use an award chart, so you know what you’re getting every time. This might make it seem like Wyndham is a top contender, but Wyndham Rewards points are consistently valued less than Chase’s other hotel partners. You’ll get more for your money if you transfer to World of Hyatt.

Chase Cards That Allow Point Transfers

There are four Chase cards that allow you to transfer points to travel partners. These cards also offer a bonus if you redeem points through Chase Travel.

The transfer ratio is 1-to-1, and you need to transfer in 1,000-point increments.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Chase Sapphire Reserve® Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Sapphire Reserve for Business? Credit Card Annual Fee $95 $795 $95 $795 Rewards Rate — Five points per dollar spent on travel booked through Chase Travel — Three points on dining, select streaming services and online grocery purchases — Two points on all other travel purchases — One point on all other purchases — Eight points per dollar spent on all purchases made through Chase Travel, including The Edit — Four points on flights and hotels booked direct — Three points on dining worldwide — One point on all other purchases — Three points per dollar spent on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year — Five points on Lyft rides through Sept. 30, 2027 — One point on all other purchases — Eight points per dollar spent on all purchases made through Chase Travel, including The Edit — Five points on Lyft rides through Sept. 30, 2027 — Four points on flights and hotels booked direct — Three points on social media and search engine advertising — One point on all other purchases Points Boost on Chase Travel Up to 1.5 points Up to two points 1.5 to 1.75 points Up to 2 points

If you have multiple Chase cards that earn Ultimate Rewards, you can combine all of your points into one of the four eligible cards — and if your partner or another member of your household has points on their Chase account, you can also combine those.

How to Transfer Chase Points

You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to travel partners by calling the number on the back of your card or online via your Chase Ultimate Rewards account.

To transfer points online, log into your Chase account and go to Chase Ultimate Rewards. From the Ultimate Rewards dashboard, click on “Transfer points to partners” under “Travel.” You’ll then see the list of transfer partners where you can select the airline or hotel you want to transfer points to.

On the next screen, enter the number of points you want to transfer. Remember that Chase only lets you transfer rewards in 1,000-point increments — so if you need 975 points to complete a booking, you’ll need to transfer at least 1,000 points.

Next, you’ll get to review the details of your transfer. If everything looks correct, click “Submit.” That’s it! Your points will be posted to your loyalty program’s account shortly — from instantly up to seven days, Chase says.

[Read: Hotel Credit Cards]

Tips for Maximizing Chase Ultimate Rewards Points Transfers

Transferring Ultimate Rewards to Chase travel partners can yield tremendous value on your points as long as you transfer them to the right program. These strategies can help.

Confirm Trip Availability

The first step is to make sure that there’s award availability on the trip you want to book with points, says travel expert Scott Mayerowitz, founder of GlobeTrotScott Strategies. If you’re flying, confirm that there are seats available for all the passengers in your group, he says.

“Transfers only go one way,” adds travel credit card expert and author Stephanie Zito. “Don’t move your points to a partner until you’re absolutely sure you’re going to use them there.”

Prioritize High Redemption Value

While Ultimate Rewards generally transfer at a 1-to-1 ratio, not all point transfers are created equal, says Zito. This is clear when it comes to hotel partners.

“Each of those (hotel loyalty) programs have widely different values for making a redemption,” says Mayerowitz.

“For both Marriott and IHG, the points cost to stay one night at a top-tier hotel like a Ritz-Carlton or Intercontinental will commonly cost in the ballpark of 100,000 points per night, while a comparable night at a top-tier Park Hyatt tops out at 40,000,” Zito says.

Use Airline Alliances

When it comes to airline transfers, a little homework before you transfer can help you take advantage of airline partners to save points, says Zito. “Different airlines who belong to the same alliance actually sell the same rewards flights at different prices,” she says.

For example, United, Singapore Airlines and Aeroplan all belong to Star Alliance. “If you want to book a United flight — or any Star Alliance flight — price check all three before you transfer your points,” she says. “You might find that the United flight you want is cheaper via an Aeroplan transfer.”

[Read: Airline Credit Cards]

Take Advantage of Limited-Time Bonuses

“Watch out for transfer bonuses as a way to max out your transfer at no additional cost to you,” says Zito. Chase will sometimes offer bonuses for multiple program partners.

These bonuses can significantly boost the value of your points. For example, if there’s a 50% bonus when you transfer points to Marriott Bonvoy, you would receive 1,500 points after a 1,000-point transfer.

Transferring points to partners with great redemption options could offer higher value than redeeming through Chase Travel, but the best option for you will depend on the Chase card you have and the trip you want to book.

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Best Places to Transfer Your Chase Ultimate Rewards originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/20/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.