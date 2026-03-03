Best Buy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $541…

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $541 million.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $2.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $13.81 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.07 billion, or $5.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.69 billion.

Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $41.2 billion to $42.1 billion.

Best Buy shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 0.5%. The stock has fallen 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.