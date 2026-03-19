Aveanna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $178.8 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $178.8 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $662.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $627.1 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $225 million, or $1.05 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.

Aveanna expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion.

Aveanna shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAH

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