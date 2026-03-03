AutoZone: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $468.9 million.…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $468.9 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $27.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $27.10 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.27 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

AutoZone shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 0.5%. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

