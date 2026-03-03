Ascent Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $867,000, or 9 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $74.9 million.

Ascent Industries shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.38, a climb of 57% in the last 12 months.

