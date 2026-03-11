Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

One of the hottest investment trends on Wall Street in recent years has been artificial intelligence technology. Automation and robotics…

One of the hottest investment trends on Wall Street in recent years has been artificial intelligence technology. Automation and robotics are disrupting virtually every industry.

ChatGPT and other generative AI chatbots, Microsoft Copilot and other AI-powered productivity suites, and GitHub Copilot and other AI coding assistants are just three examples of AI technology reshaping the world and the modern-day economy.

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Countless companies stand to benefit from AI, but a handful of stocks have AI and automation as a central part of their businesses. Here are 10 of the best AI stocks to buy, according to Argus analysts:

Stock Implied upside* Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT) 53% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 18% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) 25% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 53% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 22% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) 13% ASML Holding NV (ASML) 23% Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 83% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 45% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) 27%

*From March 11 close, based on Argus analysts’ price targets.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft has invested more than $13 billion in OpenAI and has integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. Microsoft has also combined all its AI copilots into a single AI experience called Microsoft Copilot. In December, Microsoft announced it will be investing an additional $17.5 billion over the next four years to improve cloud computing and AI infrastructure in India. Analyst Joseph Bonner says AI and cloud services will continue to be Microsoft’s key long-term growth drivers as it races to capture the emerging generative AI market. Argus has a “buy” rating and $620 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $404.88 on March 11.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end chipmaker Nvidia provides the massive processing power needed to run advanced AI applications. Nvidia has been one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market in recent years, and it’s largely due to the company’s AI exposure. In January, Nvidia unveiled its next-generation Rubin platform, which includes six new chips that are designed to allow customers to build, deploy and secure the world’s largest and most advanced AI supercomputers at the lowest possible cost. Analyst Jim Kelleher says most technology and AI investors should own Nvidia. Argus has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $186.03 on March 11.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet uses AI and automation in virtually every facet of its business, from ad pricing and content promotion to Gmail spam filters. Google launched its Bard AI chatbot in March 2023 and its Gemini general AI model in December 2023. Last December, Google launched Gemini 3 Flash, its ultra-fast AI model that prioritizes speed and efficiency for high-volume tasks at a lower price than Gemini 3 Pro. Bonner says Gemini 3 put Google in the lead among frontier AI model developers. Argus has a “buy” rating and $385 price target for GOOGL stock, which closed at $308.70 on March 11.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon has integrated AI into every aspect of its business, including its targeted advertisements, its marketplace search and recommendation algorithms, and its Amazon Web Services. Amazon offers a range of AI and machine learning services to its AWS cloud customers, including advanced text analytics, automated code reviews and chatbots. In December, AWS launched its new Nova 2 reasoning models in the cloud; these are AI models that include three different thinking intensity levels to allow developers to customize based on a balance of speed, intelligence and cost. Kelleher says generative AI demand has energized AWS. Argus has a “buy” rating and $325 price target for AMZN stock, which closed at $212.65 on March 11.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has prioritized building AI infrastructure and developing AI features for Meta’s platforms with the long-term goal of providing personal superintelligence for the company’s billions of users. In December, Meta announced the acquisition of general-purpose AI agent developer Manus, a deal that Meta says will help accelerate the company’s AI innovation. Bonner says generative AI investments have not hurt Meta’s revenue growth. Argus has a “buy” rating and $800 price target for META stock, which closed at $654.86 on March 11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world’s largest pure-play semiconductor foundry. Taiwan Semi manufactures all the advanced AI semiconductors for Nvidia and other AI chipmakers. In January, TSMC reported 35% revenue growth and told investors it is aggressively ramping its 2-nanometer offerings to meet “insatiable” AI server infrastructure demand in 2026. Kelleher says Taiwan Semi is also successfully ramping its 3-nm and 5-nm products to meet booming AI demand, and he believes mainstream generative AI adoption and electronic device sales will help TSMC maintain its impressive growth numbers. Argus has a “buy” rating and $400 price target for TSM stock, which closed at $354.56 on March 11.

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML produces photolithography systems and other processing equipment used in semiconductor fabrication. ASML is the only major producer of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment necessary to produce advanced AI chips. Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics are two of ASML’s largest customers. In January, ASML raised its 2026 revenue growth guidance, citing “robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand.” Kelleher says AI is a key demand driver for ASML’s most advanced products, and ASML’s stock is attractively valued given its impressive growth outlook. Argus has a “buy” rating and $1,700 price target for ASML stock, which closed at $1,386.68 on March 11.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe produces creative content software and other applications used for marketing and e-commerce. The company’s Firefly generative machine learning model is generating customer interest across Photoshop, Illustrator and other platforms. Adobe has also applied its Sensei AI and machine learning technology to its Adobe Analytics, Campaign and Target products. In February, Adobe released its “2026 AI and Digital Trends Report,” which identified agentic AI as the next major shift in customer experience. Bonner says Adobe will continue to successfully integrate AI technology throughout its product set in 2026. Argus has a “buy” rating and $500 price target for ADBE stock, which closed at $273.71 on March 11.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

For years, IBM has been developing ways to adapt its Watson supercomputer to revolutionize health care, finance, law and academia. IBM’s portfolio of watsonx enterprise AI and data platform solutions includes applications to improve customer service, automate workflow processes and predict outcomes. IBM’s Watson Studio even helps enterprise customers build AI applications. In February, IBM announced its generative AI backlog has climbed to more than $12.5 billion. Kelleher says generative AI demand, z17 mainframe sales and hybrid cloud momentum will be bullish catalysts for IBM in 2026. Argus has a “buy” rating and $360 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $248.87 on March 11.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

Arista Networks supplies cloud networking solutions to internet companies, cloud services providers and enterprise data centers. Arista’s high-performance cloud networking solutions and high-throughput data center switches are necessary to provide the processing power required for intensive AI workloads. In February, Arista management said the company has exceeded its AI networking and campus expansion goals and the company raised its 2026 AI-related revenue target to $3.25 billion. Kelleher says Arista’s Ethernet solutions business is a major winner from accelerating demand for AI and cloud networking. Argus has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for ANET stock, which closed at $138.23 on March 11.

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Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/12/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.