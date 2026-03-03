Arcturus Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $65.8 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $82 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.94, a decrease of 49% in the last 12 months.

