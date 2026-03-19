Arcos Dorados: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The restaurant owner posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $212.1 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.68 billion.

Arcos Dorados shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 5.5% in the last 12 months.

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