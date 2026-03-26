Arcadia Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $901,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.3 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.9 million.

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