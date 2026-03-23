Arbutus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million…

WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warminster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $33.5 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $14.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.24. A year ago, they were trading at $3.28.

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