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Alibaba: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 19, 2026, 5:43 AM

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.33 billion.

The Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $40.73 billion in the period.

Alibaba shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BABA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BABA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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