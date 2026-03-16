Agenus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $10.6 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $34.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $115,000, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $114.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.29. A year ago, they were trading at $1.86.

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