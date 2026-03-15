Advice for Law School Hopefuls About the GRE

More than 100 accredited J.D. programs now accept the Graduate Record Examinations, known as the GRE, in place of the…

More than 100 accredited J.D. programs now accept the Graduate Record Examinations, known as the GRE, in place of the LSAT. Accepting the GRE has broadened law schools’ applicant pool, since the GRE is more frequently administered and more widely used than the LSAT.

For example, a bright candidate applying to graduate programs in public policy or political science can now take a shot at law school as well without having to rigorously prepare for the LSAT.

The majority of law schools have come to accept the GRE over the last decade due to the accumulation of national data showing that GRE General Test scores are as reliable as LSAT scores in predicting candidates’ academic performance in law school. Standardized test scores are a primary factor in law school admissions, along with undergraduate grades, because of their correlation with success in the law school classroom.

Both the LSAT and GRE are demanding standardized tests, but they differ in significant ways, including format, content and availability. Applicants considering using GRE scores to apply to law schools should consider the following advice:

— Plan to take the GRE or LSAT, but not both.

— Choose the right test for your strengths and interests.

— Compare GRE scores to LSAT scores by percentile.

— When in doubt, ask law schools for guidance.

[Read: 7 Key Differences Between the LSAT and GRE]

Plan to Take the GRE or LSAT, But Not Both

Many law school applicants see the GRE as a fallback option if they don’t do well on the LSAT. Unfortunately for them, law schools that receive both GRE and LSAT scores from an applicant focus on the LSAT score.

Beyond the fact that admissions officers are more accustomed to the LSAT, LSAT scores play a larger role in statistics comparing law school competitiveness. Law schools are obligated to report the highest LSAT score they receive from each accepted applicant. This is why law schools gladly accept multiple LSAT scores.

Law schools aim to evaluate each applicant holistically, so they won’t disregard high GRE scores submitted by an applicant with low LSAT scores. However, accepting that applicant affects the school’s median LSAT score, which can affect its rankings and reputation.

To avoid this situation, choose between the GRE and the LSAT before taking an administered test. If you’re undecided, try taking practice tests for each one, which are freely available online.

Choose the Right Test for Your Strengths and Interests.

Since the first law school began accepting the GRE in 2017, alternatives to the LSAT have grown. In 2024, the American Bar Association, the chief accrediting body for U.S. law schools, allowed law schools to seek permission to accept incoming students without a standardized test score.

While no accredited law school has yet decided to forgo standardized test results completely, some law schools have cautiously begun opening the door to LSAT alternatives besides the GRE. The two most prominent are JD-Next, which aims to assess legal skills, and the GMAT, the test preferred by graduate business programs.

[Read: What Is a Good LSAT Score?]

Most law school applicants who apply with the GRE do so because they are also targeting other graduate programs that accept the GRE. But it can also make sense for applicants who prefer the format and content of the test.

In particular, applicants with STEM backgrounds may find that the quantitative reasoning section of the GRE suits their strength. But if, like many lawyers, you shy away from math, then you will likely find the LSAT or JD-Next more appealing.

Compare GRE Scores to LSAT Scores by Percentile

Because law schools have widely accepted and reported applicant LSAT scores for decades, there is abundant data on an applicant’s likelihood of admission to each school based on his or her LSAT score.

Fewer applicants submit GRE scores, so there is little data available correlating GRE scores with law school acceptance. Only law schools who accept three or more applicants based on their GRE scores report the median GRE scores of incoming students.

As a rule of thumb, law schools tend to compare GRE scores to LSAT scores based on percentile. If your GRE score is in the 90th percentile, consider it roughly equivalent to a 90th-percentile LSAT score, generally around 165.

[Read: 7 Things I Wish I Knew When I Applied to Law School]

Law schools don’t all look at GRE scores in the same way. The GRE has three different scored sections: analytical writing, verbal reasoning and quantitative reasoning. Some law schools may consider some of these sections more important than others, while other schools may focus on the overall score.

In contrast, law schools look only at overall scores on the LSAT.

When in Doubt, Ask Law Schools for Guidance

ETS, the organization that designs and administers the GRE, keeps a current list online of law schools that accept the GRE.

Law schools may change their policies on accepting the GRE from year to year, so if you’re planning to apply with a GRE score, consider contacting the admissions office of your target schools to confirm they accept the GRE and ask how they weight GRE scores.

Even if the details are still being worked out, law school admissions is generally trending towards wider acceptance of LSAT alternatives like the GRE. Ultimately, the proliferation of LSAT alternatives is good news for law school applicants.

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Advice for Law School Hopefuls About the GRE originally appeared on usnews.com