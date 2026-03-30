Actinium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Monday reported a loss of $5.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Monday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $33.9 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $90,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 99 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.81.

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