Accenture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.83 billion. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.83 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.93.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $18.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.83 billion.

Accenture expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.65 to $13.90 per share.

Accenture shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has dropped 3%. The stock has dropped 40% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACN

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